TV program on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based violence

To mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, UNIC arranged on 25 November 2019, a 30-minute television program.

The program, which received two guests from WHO and the Government of Burkina Faso, aimed to raise awareness of violence against women among the general public and to invite national decision-makers to take vigorous actions to put end to this practice.

The program was broadcast by the National Television of Burkina Faso.