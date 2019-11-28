Lecture on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based violence

On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based violence, UNIC organized in partnership with an NGO named “SOS Women” working for the promotion of women’s rights in Burkina Faso, a public conference on the theme: “What synergy of action to fight effectively against violence against women? “. The conference was held in the hall of “Ouaga 2000” and was introduced by Ms. Félicité Ouoba, professor of sociology at the University of Ouagadougou.

About 200 people attended this conference