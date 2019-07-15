Promotion of the visit of ASG Bintou Kéita in Burkina Faso

The Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in charge of Political Affairs, Peacebuilding and Peace Operations, Ms. Bintou Kéita, visited Burkina Faso from 1 to 04 July 2019.

During this visit, , the Assistant Secretary-General met with the UN Country Team, some technical and financial partners of Burkina Faso, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Head of State of Burkina Faso.

She also made a field visit to Kaya, in the North-Central Region of Burkina Faso, which hosts a significant number of internally displaced persons following the deterioration of the security situation in the country.

UNIC ensured the visibility of this visit through media coverage and social media.